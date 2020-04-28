Sacred Heart Church
Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham is livestreaming its daily Mass at 8:30 a.m. on its Facebook page, SacredHeartChurchandSchool, and YouTube. A daily 12:10 p.m. prayer also will be livestreamed on both social media.
The Eucharistic Adoration will be livestreamed on Facebook at 7 p.m. Monday, May 4. It will also be available on YouTube.
Deacon Michael’s Minute will be shared at 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays via Facebook and YouTube as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.