Sacred Heart Church

Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham is livestreaming its daily Mass at 8:30 a.m. on its Facebook page, SacredHeartChurchandSchool, and YouTube. A daily 12:10 p.m. prayer also will be livestreamed on both social media.

The Eucharistic Adoration will be livestreamed on Facebook at 7 p.m. Monday, May 4. It will also be available on YouTube.

Deacon Michael’s Minute will be shared at 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays via Facebook and YouTube as well.

Tags

Recommended for you