Surplus Property Auction
Effingham County, as Trustee, has completed its tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2018 and prior real estate taxes. The County, as Trustee, will now offer for sale the real estate obtained to the public.
They will offer 12 items through a sealed bid auction sale. All sealed bids must be in the Effingham County Treasurer’s Office located in the Effingham County Courthouse, 101 N. 4”‘ Street, Suite 202, Effngham, Illinois 62401 no later than the close of business on Oct. 28.
The sales of these lots should be a major benefit to both the taxing districts and the neighboring property owners. Each sale will place the property into the hands of individuals who have an interest in owning them. The County, as Trustee, hopes the new owners will both maintain the properties and keep the real estate taxes paid. By eliminating abandoned properties, the appearance of the neighborhoods should improve and the value of adjoining properties should increase.
The required minimum bid is $815 per item. All items will be sold to the highest sealed bid received on or before Oct. 28, 2022. Complete bidder’s packets and sale catalogs are now available at the Effingham County Treasurer’s Office or online at www.iltaxsale.com.
For further sale information, contact the Auction Sale Department of the Effingham County Tax Agent’s Office. The telephone number is l-800-248-2850 or 618-656-5744 or visit www.iltaxsale.com. Office hours are between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.