Free smoke alarms
The Effingham Fire Department, in partnership with the American Red Cross, will be installing free smoke alarms in Effingham homes this month.
This is part of the Sound the Alarm campaign to make homes safer in the event of a home fire. To date, nearly 1,600 lives have been saved nationwide (45 in the Illinois region) as a result of the Red Cross home fire campaign.
Effingham residents can sign up for appointments for free smoke alarm installations at https://tinyurl.com/EffinghamILSmokeAlarms2023.
