Voter ID cards
Effingham County Clerk and Election Authority Kerry J. Hirtzel announces the printing and distribution of new identification cards for registered voters of Effingham County.
Illinois Statute (10 ILCS 5/4-30) requires the County Clerk to conduct a verification of voter registration every two years and this mailing fulfills the requirement. This new Voter’s Certificate of Registration replaces any previously issued card. The voter’s polling place and all jurisdictions in which the voter is eligible to vote are listed on the card. The County Clerk asks for each voter to examine their own card to verify the information. The card should be signed, cut apart from the rest of the form, and carried with you as a valuable piece of identification. The reverse side of the card includes a transfer of registration in case of a move within Effingham County.
Please contact the County Clerk’s office at 217-342-6535 with any questions concerning your Voter ID card or for voter registration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.