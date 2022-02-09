Mascot fundraiser
FMHS (Family Mental Health Support) is having a "naming of the office mascot fundraiser."
For $1 per entry, you can submit a name for the llama. The winner will have the honor of naming it. Llamas have been chosen as FMHS' mascot because they are calm in nature, smart, friendly, and can navigate rocky terrain. They are protective of others and carry the burden of the person that depends on them. Caregivers and friends of persons with mental health issues often display these characteristics toward their loved one.
Entries can be made at the FMHS office located at 202 N. Banker, Effingham, or mailed to FMHS, PO Box 1726, Effingham, IL 62401. A drawing of the winning name will be held on March 28.
