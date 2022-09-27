Housing Survey
The PAVE (Promoting a Vision for Effingham County) Housing Team has released a survey for Effingham County residents to help better understand the need and hurdles toward housing in Effingham County.
“The goal of the PAVE Housing Survey is to obtain feedback so that we ensure there are a variety of housing options to accommodate our growing population.” PAVE Housing Team member Courtney Yockey explained. “Although Effingham County was one of the few counties in Illinois that experienced population growth in the 2020 Census, we still have large demand for workers. To continue growing, we need to develop a diverse housing base — one that reflects the needs and budgets of the variety of residents who call Effingham County home.”
The housing survey can be accessed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ML3MTNY. Paper copies of the survey can be accessed at the Effingham County Chamber.
PAVE was developed through the Effingham County MAPPING process, led by the Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs. Through five, three-hour sessions, action teams were formed in five areas: Parks & Recreation, Housing, Childcare, Workforce & Education, and Festivals & Events. Each Action Team is working to enhance their area of focus throughout Effingham County.
PAVE is always looking for more volunteers. If you are interested in learning more about one of the Action Teams or assisting, contact Brittany Sunderman at effcopave@gmail.com or find information at the Effingham County PAVE Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/effcopave.
