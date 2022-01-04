Volunteers needed
Family Mental Health Support is seeking volunteers once a month to man the office located at 202 N. Banker St., Effingham. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The office will be open weekly on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
FMHS provides education, referrals and resources for caregivers and others with mental health concerns. It is not a counseling service. The office has become a friendly living room-type setting in which to relax, play games, visit and discuss resources.
Those interested should call Sue Heth at 217-821-7737.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.