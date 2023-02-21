Empower Illinois
Two donors are sponsoring a scholarship donation match for eligible Catholic schools in central and southern Illinois. Gifts made through Empower Illinois for the Invest in Kids Tax Credit Scholarship Program at eligible schools will be doubled up to $10,000.
The list of schools eligible for the $10,000 match include St. Thomas School in Newton.
“Matching gift opportunities inspire greater giving within local communities and help even more students find their best-fit school,” said Anthony Holter, Empower Illinois President. “With five kids remaining on the waitlist for every one scholarship awarded, we look forward to working with our school partners and generous Illinoisans to meet more of this tremendous demand for tax credit scholarships.”
Illinois’ bipartisan Invest in Kids Act Tax Credit Scholarship Program provides need-based scholarships to kids from low-income and working-class families to attend their best-fit school. Program donors earn a 75% state tax credit on their gift. For example, if an individual donor contributes $1,000, they will receive a state tax credit of $750. Donors can also direct their donations to a school of their choice. Since 2018, the Invest in Kids Tax Credit Scholarship Program has awarded more than 38,000 scholarships totaling more than $308 million.
Donations must be made before April 15 or when the cap is met at your selected school to be eligible for the match. For more information on how to donate visit empowerillinois.org/donate or call 800-616-7606.
Shelby County Art Show
The Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center will again host the Shelby County Art Show.
It is the 56th annual show put on by volunteers with the purpose of displaying and educating participants and the general public of the art that has been created within the year since the last show in April of 2022.
All schools and artists in Shelby County and the counties that adjoin Shelby County are encouraged to register and enter their creations in categories of Amateur, Advanced Amateur, Professional and Copy Cat Corner. The informational brochure is now available online with Facebook-Shelby County Art Show or by request to shelbycountyartshow@gmail.com. A hard copy can be picked up at Merle Norman, 144 E. Main, Shelbyville, 9-5 Monday-Saturday; as well as Flourish Gallery and Studios; the Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center; Shelbyville Chamber of Commerce; and Shelbyville Illinois Tourism & Visitor Center. The registration deadline is March 31. Direct questions to Kris McEuen at 217-254-7618.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.