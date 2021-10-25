Collection for Illiana VA
The Strasburg American Legion Auxiliary Unit 289 will again be collecting items for Illiana VA (Danville).
Community members may take items to the Strasburg Village Office on a Monday, Wednesday or Thursday.
Items needed this year include:
Urgent needs — 3-in-1 body wash; shaving cream; stick deodorant; toothbrushes; regular-size toothpaste; puzzle books; T-shirts (all sizes S-XXXL); tennis shoes (10-13); ties; sweat pants (M-XXXL); sweat shirts (M-XXXXL); towel, hand towel and washcloth set for Christmas bags for homebound veterans; individual chips; hard candy; candy bars; crackers; snack cakes; and cookies.
Not needed at this time is bar soap.
Strasburg has received National Recognition was received for contributions to this program.
