EJ Water scholarship
As a nonprofit cooperative, EJ Water is introducing a $1,000 scholarship to two high school seniors.
Participating seniors need to create a video less than 60 seconds long showing how "water is life" and post the video to TikTok, Instagram and/or Facebook by Dec. 31 with the hashtag #EJWaterisLife. EJ will review all submissions and announce winners on Jan. 7, 2022.
Seniors who are EJ Water members and are interested in participating, can visit www.ejwaterislife.com for details and to register. Deadline for registration is Nov. 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.