FACE Orchestra
The FACE (Fine Arts County Effingham) Community Orchestra was organized in the early 1980s by Rachelle Cekander to provide an opportunity for string and instrumental musicians to perform. Youth through adult-age musicians, amateur and professional, who play brass, woodwind, string and percussion and are from all surrounding Effingham communities are invited to join the group at any time.
Nicholas Tkachuk, a recent graduate of Eastern Illinois University, currently directs the group.
The orchestra practices every Thursday, April through December, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Sacred Heart School band/music room.
The orchestra performs four concerts at the gazebo in downtown Effingham on the second Thursdays in June, July, August and September. They also perform for local events and picnics. The season culminates each year with a Christmas Concert.
All interested musicians may show up at a rehearsal or contact Beverly Marshall at 217-821-1026, Kendra Johnson at 217-868-9505 or Rachelle Cekander at arugala76@hotmail.com.
