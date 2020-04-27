Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: April 27, 2020 @ 5:41 pm
Effingham, Illinois
St. John's Lutheran Church, 901 W. Jefferson Ave., Effingham, is offering a drive-thru food pantry the second and fourth Tuesdays from 3 to 4 p.m.
