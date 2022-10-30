Parade entries
The Village of Stewardson is looking for parade entries for its “A Hometown Holiday” Christmas Parade on Dec. 3. The lit parade kicks off at 7 p.m.
Anyone can enter. A cash prize will be given for best band, $100, $75, $50. Lineup will begin at 6:30 p.m. south of the Veterans Memorial. The parade will be approximately five blocks in length.
Bands are asked to preregister by Nov. 25. Direct any questions to Darcy Wernsing at rfwernsing@gmail.com.
