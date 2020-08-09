Work has been postponed until a later date on a project to improve the railroad crossing on IL Rt. 130 (Van Buren St.) in Newton.
Notice
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Dogs rescued from Effingham home fire
- Royalty Crowned:Taylor Hartke is Queen, Joni Beckman is Jr. Miss
- Pritzker: Virus is worse in southern Illinois than Chicago
- Effingham man pleads not guilty in armed robbery case
- COVID-19: 'Our numbers are going up like crazy'; county officials report dramatic increase in cases
- Mall owners to take over repairs
- Effingham Unit 40 to follow 23-page back-to-school plan
- Sacred Heart, St. Anthony won't offer remote learning
- Unit 40 considers COVID-19 contingencies; Health Department: 2 or more cases considered outbreak
- Bailey wants Pritzker to rescind recent executive orders or go to jail
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.