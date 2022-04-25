Hydrant Flushing
The Effingham Water Department has started flushing fire hydrants on the north side of Fayette Avenue. Starting May 2, the department will be flushing the south side of Fayette, weather permitting.
The water department asks residents to check their water before doing laundry. The water may be discolored because of the hydrant flushing. Flush your faucet until you see no discoloration.
The department will notify residents when flushing is complete.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.