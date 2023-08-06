Cloudy. High near 75F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: August 7, 2023 @ 2:18 pm
The Canadian National Railway will be conducting work on the Fourth Street railroad crossing by the mall/skate park, therefore, the crossing will be closed from 6 a.m. Aug. 16 to 6 a.m. Aug. 19. Motorists need to seek alternative routes.
