Early voting
Effingham County Clerk Kerry J. Hirtzel announces that voters can now cast a ballot prior to the General Primary Election of June 28 despite pending objections on gubernatorial races.
Early voting will be conducted in the Benwood Conference Room, First Floor, of the Effingham County Office Building at 101 N Fourth Street in Effingham.
Illinois State statutes prohibit a person who voted during early voting from voting at the polls on Election Day. The votes cast during the early voting time period will not be tabulated until after the polls close on Election Day.
For the June 28 General Primary Election, early voting will be conducted through Monday, June 27, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, June 25, 8 a.m. to noon.
For more information contact the Effingham County Clerk’s office at 217-342-6535, countyclerk@effinghamcountyil.gov, or 101 N Fourth Street, Suite 201, Effingham, IL 62401. If you have questions as to how the pending objections impact your ballot call 217-342-6535.
