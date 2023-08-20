Fall Grant Cycle
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation announced the Fall Grant Cycle for 2023. Grant opportunities are open from Aug. 29 to Oct. 3.
Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson Fund for Visual Arts provides grants to benefit the arts in Effingham County.
Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson Fund for Youth provides grants to benefit youth in Effingham County.
Teutopolis State Bank Designated Fund provides grants for projects that benefit the Teutopolis community in the areas of civic, cultural health, health, education and social services.
Siemer Milling Company Fund for Youth Leadership awards grants to programs in Effingham County, Illinois; Christian County, Kentucky; and Dearborn County, Indiana, that are aimed at developing youth to become extraordinary leaders by investing in the leadership skills required for improving our communities.
If interested contact Grant Administrator Kristen Bertrand at Kristen@southeasternillinois.org or 217-342-5413 to begin your application.
