Crossroads Harvest of Quilts
Entries are being accepted for Crossroads Harvest of Quilts 2023 Sept. 8 and 9 at the Thelma Keller Convention Center, 1202 North Keller Drive, Effingham.
Entry forms are available by mail, at local quilt shops and online at https://crossroadquilters.wordpress.com/2023/07/14/2290.
The quilt guild challenge is holiday quilt.
Over 100 quilts are expect to be displayed. The quilt show will include quilting and crafting vendors, free demonstrations, raffle quilt drawing and a special exhibit featuring bed turning star quilts. Quilt appraisals by AQS Lynn Contri will be available for cash or check only. Space is limited, so contact Teresa Traub for appointment information at 618-686-4165.
The quilt show will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 8 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 9. Admission is $5.
For more information contact Marilyn Schaefer at 217-821-0508 or marilyn67@frontiernet.net.
Real Estate Tax Sale
Jasper County, as trustee, has completed its tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2019 and mobile homes that were delinquent for 2020 and prior real estate taxes. The county, as trustee, will now offer for sale the real estate and mobile homes obtained to the public. They will offer approximately 15 real estate items and three mobile home items through a sealed bid auction sale.
All sealed written bids must be in the Jasper County Treasurer’s Office, located in the Jasper County Courthouse, 204 W. Washington Street, Newton, Illinois 62448, no later than the close of business on Aug. 4. All online bids must be submitted via www.iltaxsalebids.com no later than the close of business on Aug. 4.
The sale of these lots and mobile homes should be a major benefit to both the taxing districts and the neighboring property owners. This sale will place the real estate and mobile homes into the hands of individuals who have an interest in owning them. The county, as trustee, hopes that these new owners will both maintain the property and the mobile homes and keep the taxes paid. By eliminating abandoned properties, the appearance of the neighborhood should improve and the value of adjoining properties should increase.
The required minimum bid on real estate is $834, and on mobile homes is $915. All items will be sold to the highest sealed bid received on or before Aug. 4. Complete bidder’s packets and sale catalogs are now available at the Jasper County Treasurer’s Office or online at wvWv.iltaxsale.com.
For further sale information, contact the Auction Sale Department of the Jasper County Tax Agent’s Office. The telephone number is 1-800-248-2850 or 618-656-5744 or visit www.iltaxsale.com. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
GED
The Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) is picking up the cost for state residents to earn a State of Illinois High School Diploma (formerly high school equivalency certificate).
Over 1.2 million Illinoisans don’t have a high school diploma. The state grant funding can be used in the form of discount codes to take the tests free of charge.
“People that earn a high school diploma make $600 more a month on average so taking these tests and earning that diploma is a big deal. It can lead to better lives for thousands of Illinoisans and we want to remove as many barriers as possible,” said ICCB Executive Director Brian Durham.
To educate the public, the ICCB has launched a digital campaign to spread the word about the critical grant funding available to take the test for free using the discount code ILSAVE.
Interested residents can go to FREEGEDIL.ORG to access the testing site, use the code and take the test.
Charitable Trust Grants
Small nonprofits that help people with housing or workforce and economic development assistance are encouraged to apply for funding through the Charitable Trust Stabilization Program, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said. Grant applications will be accepted through Sept. 30.
“We are helping these organizations fulfill their important role in securing housing, employment and job training for people in need,” said Frerichs, whose office manages the program. “The Charitable Trust program offers an excellent opportunity for small nonprofits to have an even greater impact on the people they serve.”
The Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund assists small nonprofits with annual budgets of $1 million or less. The fund’s money comes from filing fees that nonprofits pay when incorporating in the state of Illinois – not from personal or property tax dollars.
For the second grant cycle of 2023, up to $200,000 is available. The maximum award amount is $20,000 for each organization. An independent 11-member committee, which oversees the management and guidelines of the fund, will select the grant recipients.
Previous grant recipients are eligible to apply if the term of their grant has been complete for at least one calendar year.
Since the grant program was established in 2017, more than $4.1 million has been awarded to 178 nonprofit organizations through the Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund.
After the September close date, the next Charitable Trust grant cycle will be in 2024, from Jan. 1 to March 31, and will award grants to nonprofits that provide people with housing and food. Visit ilcharitabletrust.com to complete an application online or contact the treasurer’s office at 217-836-4590.
Commented
