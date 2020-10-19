Corn Maze
St. Paul Lutheran Church (3 miles north of Dieterich on the blacktop) will be hosting two additional nights for its corn maze — Friday, Oct. 23, 6-10 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 24, 3-10 p.m. — bring a flashlight.
There also will be a free bean maze and train rides for kids, along with photo cutouts.
Admission into the maze for these two evenings will be nonperishable food items that will in turn be donated to local food pantries to stock the shelves this fall.
For more information, visit Facebook: St-Paul-Lutheran-Corn-Maze-and-Harvest-Festival or call Valerie at 217-821-7148.
