Lane Closures
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that intermittent daytime lane closures will take place in both directions of Illinois 37 from Cherry Street in Kinmundy to Madison Street in Salem, weather permitting, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, and Wednesday, Aug. 16.
These lane closures are necessary for evaluation of pavement conditions.
Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
For IDOT District 8 updates, follow on X at @IDOTDistrict 8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.
Effingham County Democratic Central Committee
The Effingham County Democratic Central Committee recently elected Pat Lewis as the new chairman of the Committee, replacing Dave Seiler, who resigned after serving in the position for the last four years.
In addition, Nancy Johnson has been elected Treasurer, replacing Pat Lewis.
The Effingham County Democratic Central Committee meets the third Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Lincoln Land Building and Construction Trades Council Office, located at 104 W. Washington Ave., Effingham. All are welcome.
