Road closures
City of Effingham water main replacements on the south side of the city are underway. The construction, including replacement of existing water main, is being completed by B&T Drainage. The project consists of several phases and is expected to be completed early in December.
During construction, portions of South Fourth Street, between Eiche Avenue and Wabash Avenue, will be closed during the workday. Starting Oct. 26, South Fourth Street will be closed north of Eiche Avenue to E. Kreke Avenue. The west leg of Kreke Avenue will be accessible. Intermittent daytime closures are expected while construction is ongoing.
Fourth Street will not be closed during the anticipated Banker Street Railroad crossing closure, Nov. 7-11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.