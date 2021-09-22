Waterfowl hunting
Due to high water this summer, all hunting in Okaw Wetlands and Whitley Potholes will be in accordance with statewide regulations.
There will not be pit blinds or skid blinds available this year. The handicap blind in the Okaw Wetland will still be reservable this season, and is located in the same location as years past. Hunters not hunting in the handicap blind will have to follow the state minimum distance regulation of 200 yards between groups.
For questions or to reserve the handicap blind contact Park Ranger Taylor Finks at 217-774-3951 ext. 7028 or taylor.m.finks@usace.army.mil.
