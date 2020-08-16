Higgs Family Reunion
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 59th Higgs Family Reunion will be virtual this year.
Go to Facebook and search for Virtual 59th Higgs Family Reunion 2020, and share recent family photos, photos from past reunions, old family photos, and recipes and pictures of food you would have brought to this year’s reunion.
Post this year’s births, deaths and marriages, and include where you are and what you are doing. Share this event with other family members. Post your pictures and stories by Sunday, Sept. 13 — the day of the scheduled reunion.
For questions, call Yvonne at 618-483-6753.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.