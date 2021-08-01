Hydrant flushing
The village of Teutopolis will be flushing hydrants Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
For more information, call 217-857-3355.
Jerri J. (Brown) Hutton, 68, of rural Stewardson, IL, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 in HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021 in Brummerstedt Funeral Home in Stewardson. Burial will take place in Stewardson Ce…
