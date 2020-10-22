Lake Sara leaf burning
Burning of leaves and landscape waste is permitted at Lake Sara between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. No burning is allowed on Sundays.
Fire must be completely extinguished, except during the hours allowed. Fires must never be allowed to smolder even during the permitted hours and must be supervised at all times.
Blowing leaves into Lake Sara is strictly prohibited and could contaminate the water supply. If anyone is caught blowing leaves into the lake, a citation will be issued.
