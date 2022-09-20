Military Academy Nominations
The Office of Congresswoman Mary Miller (IL-15) released the following information on the U.S. Service Academy nomination process for juniors and seniors in Illinois’ 15th Congressional District:
Members of Congress are able to nominate young men and women from their respective districts to one of the country's four service academies: Air Force, Army, Merchant Marine or Navy. Miller may nominate up to 10 individuals for each vacant academy slot allotted to the district.
The United States Coast Guard does not accept Congressional nominations, applications must be submitted directly to the Director of Admissions.
The deadline is fast approaching for high school juniors and seniors to apply for the U.S. Military Academies. All application forms need to be received in Miller's Danville office on Oct. 21.
To apply, visit Miller's website at https://marymiller.house.gov/services/military-academy-nominations. Applicants are asked to fill out the information on the website and download the application form to mail back a completed application to the Congresswoman’s Danville Office.
