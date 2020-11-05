SWCD Nominations
To all persons of legal voting age who own or reside on land located within the boundaries of the Effingham Soil and Water Conservation District, beginning on Nov. 9, nominations will be accepted for the two-year term of the office of Director of the Effingham County Soil and Water Conservation District at the District’s Office 2701 S. Banker St., during normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To be considered for nomination as a candidate for the office of director, nominees must provide proof of residency or ownership of land located within the boundaries of the district. Interested person must respond by 4 p.m. Nov. 30.
