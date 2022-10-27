All hunting in Okaw Wetlands will be in accordance with statewide regulations.
There will not be pit blinds or skid blinds available this year. The accessible blind at Okaw Wetland will still be reservable this season and is in the same location as years past. Hunters not hunting in the accessible blind will have to follow the state minimum distance regulation of 200 yards between groups.
For questions or to reserve the accessible blind contact Park Ranger Grant Woods at 217-774-3951 ext. 7034 or at grant.d.woods@usace.army.mil.
