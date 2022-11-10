The Town of Sigel will have periods of water service interruption on Friday, Nov. 11, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This work is to complete a new water main construction project. Sigel will be under a boil order starting at 8 a.m. Friday.
Notice
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Roundup of Illinois election results
- Reviving the Heart: Nostalgic residents discuss revitalization of historic theater
- Coroner's office investigating woman's death
- Former St. Anthony Bulldog Alexis Stephens becomes Notre Dame softball manager
- Efforts intensify to keep barges rolling on Mississippi River
- Procession, services planned for Effingham native killed in Pearl Harbor attack
- National Trail Conference announces all-conference selections
- Darren Bailey holds Effingham rally days before election
- Pritzker poised for second term as Bailey concedes
- Mason woman found dead at home
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Stay up to date on COVID-19
Get Breaking News
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.