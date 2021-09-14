Quilt show
The Quilt Show in Neoga on Sept. 24 and 25 has been postponed due to present COVID-19 conditions and guidelines.
"We felt the safety of our membership and public attendees was the best decision to make at this point," stated Sew Happy Hearts Quilt Guild Publicist Joelle Guay.
A rescheduled date will be announced.
Although the show has been postponed, there will still be a virtual raffle drawing for the quilt shown on the Sew Happy Hearts Facebook page on Nov. 18. Tickets can still be purchased three for $5 or eight for $10. Contact Joelle Guay at ehlenbeckjoelle@gmail.com.
