Quilt show
Area quilters are encouraged to gather up their completed quilts, wall hangings, wool applique, runners and apparel for the Sew Happy Hearts Quilt and Bazaar Show, which will be held Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25, at the former Neoga Elementary School location at 641 W. Sixth Street, Neoga.
This year, Sew Happy Hearts members have raffle tickets for a 72-by-92-inch quilt called "Country Fair." Tickets are $3 for five or $8 for 10. In addition, and new this year, is a basket raffle worth over $600. (Available only at the venue). Tickets are $10 for three.
Also new this year is the Sew Happy Hearts Bazaar featuring all new handmade items by the members including — but not limited to — place mats, pot holders, wall hangings, gift card holders, table runners, ornaments, bags, quilts and quilt tops.
Proceeds help with donations of quilted and sewn items to various organizations, including veterans’ groups, homeless shelters, area children’s homes and school settings.
More information will be published closer to show time for hours and guidelines for submitting an entry.
