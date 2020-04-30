Statement of Economic Interest
For all who are required to file a Statement of Economic Interest:
Friday, May 1, is the last day a Statement of Economic Interest can be postmarked for acceptance by the Effingham County Clerk's office.
Any statements received with a later postmark will be returned if not accompanied with a $15 late fee.
Statute requires the county clerk to collect such late fee. After May 15, the fee to be collected is $100 per day plus the $15.
Statements were mailed in early March.
For questions, call the Effingham County Clerk's Office at 217-342-6535.
