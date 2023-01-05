Volunteer Needed
Red Cross Illinois region is looking for a volunteer in Effingham to assist with vehicle maintenance, including scheduling oil changes and other maintenance-related appointments, as well as making sure vehicles get to and from appointments. Approximately 4-5 hours per week (or less) is what is being requested for this volunteer role, or whatever best suits the individual’s schedule.
For questions or help applying for this position, contact Sasha Welch-Moore at 309-322-0566 or Sasha.WelchMoore@redcross.org or sign up at redcross.org/volunteer and click on Apply Now button.
