Workman Sports Complex
Per local authorities, the Workman Sports Complex will be open again with the exception of the pool. The following safety precautions will be in place:
Group Fitness classes will be moved back inside but participants must maintain 6 feet of social distancing. Markers will be in place.
We will utilize workout stations with every other machine open. Participants are asked to sanitize before and after each use.
Face masks should be worn when not exercising.
