Rotary District Governor Julie Dobski paid her official visit to the Effingham Noon Rotary Club this month.
Dobski has been a Rotaran since 2002 and is a past president of the Bloomington Sunrise Rotary Club. She discussed Rotary district goals and focused on the District theme, “Why Are You Here?” Those goals include adding 50 members in the District, and increasing Rotary Foundation giving by 10%.
Dobski shared the challenge “Don’t do what makes you good, do what makes you great.”
The Rotary weekly student guest was Stetson Green, the son of Timothy and Rene Green and a senior at Effingham High School.
