Noon Rotary to celebrate 100 years

The Effingham Noon Rotary Club is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2020.
While the formal observance is set for Feb. 1, Noon Rotarian Mike Varady helped set the tone at the Jan. 9 Rotary meeting. Varady did research and uncovered a number of things that occurred and inventions that made the debut in 1920, the year the club was founded.
The Rotary weekly student was Parker Siner, the son of Jim Siner and Tonya Siner and a senior at Effingham High School. Tonya Siner is a Noon Rotarian.
