Effingham Noon Rotarians talked trucking at their March 3 meeting.
Specifically, the topic was Volvo semitractor trucks and the guest speaker was Brandon Kolb. Kolb, who has Shumway roots, is a regional service manager for Volvo and serves a multistate territory.
Among his remarks, Kolb noted that Volvo is getting to unveil an electric-powered truck.
Bev Soltwedel served as Rotary weekly program chairman.
Another highlight of the meeting was swearing in new Noon Rotarian member Nate Mason, who serves as pastor of First Baptist Church of Effingham.
