Noon Rotary swears in new president

Beth Debolt was sworn in as Effingham Noon Rotary Club president for 2023-2024.
Debolt and her husband, Chris, are the owners of Culver's Frozen Custard and Butterburgers of Effingham. She succeeds Ashley Dillingham of HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in Effingham as Noon Rotary president.
Debolt targeted the following as areas of primary focus this club year:
- Membership development and retention
- Public image and education
- Projects and fundraisers
- The family of Rotary
- Youth programs
This year's goals include:
- At least one service project per quarter
- At least one International Service project for the year
- At least one club fundraiser for the year to support a local organization
- Commitment to support Rotary International's projects through the Rotary Foundation and Polio Plus and RAM
New to the Noon Rotary board are Andrew Koester of Taylor Law Offices and Courtney Yockey of The Alliance. Koester has been elected President-Elect and will succeed Debolt next year.
Tonya Siner of Premier Broadcasting and Dave Faller of West and Company will continue as club secretary and club treasurer, respectively.
