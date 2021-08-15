Effingham Noon Rotary held its annual New Teachers Luncheon on Aug. 11, recognizing those new to the Effingham Unit 40 school district.
There will be 18 new teachers in the district this year.
The teachers introduced themselves and told a little about their backgrounds and where they will be teaching.
Unit 40 Superintendent Mark Doan hosted the event, which was coordinated by Rotarian Megan Brandt and other members of the New Teachers Luncheon committee.
As part of the event, Noon Rotary recognized member Dave Ring for receiving his Paul Harris Fellow +8 Pin, meaning that Ring has contributed $1,000 toward the Rotary Foundation to qualify for a pin eight times.
