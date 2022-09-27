A man with a tale to tell served as the guest speaker at the Effingham Noon Rotary meeting on Sept. 21.
John Kaye lives in Cumberland County, but that’s by way of a number of other stops along the way. Kaye has been an inventor and an adventurer and shared several stories of his journey.
Norma Lansing served as Rotary weekly program chairman.
The Rotary Student Guest of the Week was Matt Herzing, son of Mark and Tina Herzing and a senior at St. Anthony High School. Matt is on the golf and tennis teams at St. Anthony, enjoys music, and is headed to the University of Illinois for Business and Marketing.
