The Effingham Noon Rotary Club recently joined forces with Rotarians worldwide to address the steep decline in pollinators around the globe.
Operation Pollination is an effort deployed by Rotary International to bolster the habitats of bees and other species that assist in critical plant pollination. Causes of pollinator decline include habitat loss, a changing environment, pesticides, and parasites.
There are many different pollinator species located throughout the United States and the world, including bees, wasps, ants, butterflies, moths, beetles, flies, as well as birds and bats. In the United States alone, pollination by honey bees contributed to over $19 billion of crop production.
The Effingham Noon Rotary Club chose to work cooperatively with Ballard Nature Center in Effingham County to bolster that pollinator environment. Club members planted specially selected plant varieties known to attract pollinators.
“Pollinators are essential to our every day life and many aspects of the food chain,” said Rotarian Joe Fearday, project organizer for the Noon Rotary Club. “Ballard Nature Center is an awesome asset for the Effingham community and they were extremely helpful with this project. Rotary really appreciates the opportunity to work with a quality organization such as Ballard Nature Center.”
More information about Operation Pollination can be found at operationpollination.net
More information about the Ballard Nature Center can be found at ballardnaturecenter.org
More information about Rotary international can be found at rotary.org
