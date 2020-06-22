Dr. Peter Bonutti was honored with Effingham Noon Rotary Club's 2019-20 Vocational Excellence Award.
Due to COVID-19, the presentation was a virtual event.
Bonutti was recognized for a number of factors:
- Globally recognized as a leader in orthopedic corrective surgery and orthopedic rehabilitation reseach and development.
- An orthopedic/reconstructive surgeon, inventor, author, professor, consultant and entrepreneur noted for his commitment to patients and community
- A specialty medical attraction for patients from 41 states and six countries, making the pilgrimage to Effingham for health care
- The creator of a world-famous clinic with more than 200 employees, a team that is recognized as being in the top 10% in Illinois for quality outcomes for hip and knee replacement
- A pioneer in Minimally Invasive Surgery, also holding 250 U.S. patents with 90 more pending.
- A graduate of the University of Chicago and the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, with orthopedic training at the Cleveland Clinic and additional fellowship training in Australia, New Zealand, Austria and Canada
- Founder of Biomax Rehabilitation Inc., Bonutti Research, Joint Active Systems, Multitak, and Unity Ultrasonic, as well as Bonutti Clinic
Rotarian Jeff Bloemker oversaw the presentation on behalf of the Vocational Excellence Committee, which also includes Newlin Martin and Mike McCollum.
