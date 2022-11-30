Members of Effingham Noon Rotary Club spent time at their meeting on Nov. 9 working to help those in need.
Rotarians have been collecting personal hygiene items to be placed in bags to aid those without goods or the funds to purchase them. The beneficiary is the Safe Passage program, supported by the Effingham Police Department. Police Chief Jason McFarland has explained that when someone comes to the police and is in need of treatment for drug use or other issues they often have no resources. Safe Passage allows emergency services agencies to transport the individuals for treatment. The packets contain the resources those individuals need.
Rotarians put together packets at their meeting and presented them to McFarland to make them available to individuals in need.
Rotary also saluted members who are armed services veterans for Veterans Day.
The meeting also featured two Rotary student guests for the week.
One was Brandon Hartke, son of Andrea Hartke and Shawn Hartke and a senior at St. Anthony High School. He's a fan of working on cars and going fishing. He plans to attend Lake Land College and major in Auto Mechanics.
The other student guest was Taylor Greene, whose parents are Susan Young and Harold Young. She's a senior at Effingham High School and is involved in the 2023 CEO Program, girls basketball, track and field and various clubs. She paints and bakes as hobbies. She plans to attend Ozark Christian College to get a ministry degree and participate in the college's dual degree program to get either an Early Childhood Education degree or a Marketing and Communications degree.
