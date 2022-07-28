A number of activities sponsored by Rotary International and its 1.2 million members were canceled or curtailed by the pandemic.
One of those was the Rotary Youth Exchange. The program involves Rotary clubs sponsoring young people from their communities to travel to other nations in the world to promote peace and understanding.
As the Exchange starts back up, clubs in Rotary District #6490 are getting involved again. Bill Lair of the Charleston Rotary Club has taken up the mantle after he thought he might have retired from the effort. That turned out to not be the case.
A student from Charleston High School, Jamila Amartey, is headed to France for the coming school year. Lair and Amartey were guests at the Effingham Noon Rotary Club meeting on July 27. Lair discussed how clubs like Effingham Noon can be involved, while Jamila discussed her hopes and anticipations for her exchange journey.
