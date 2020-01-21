Noon Rotary hears about new tea shop

Effingham Noon Rotary Club members heard about a new local business at their meeting Jan. 15.
Rachael Tieffel is opening Whistling Kettle Tea Shop at 711 W. Jefferson. Tieffel expects to open the business by month's end.
Tieffel said she will have 70 varieties of tea available. Rotarians also heard that some items thought by many to be teas, aren't.
Initially, Tieffel will be involved in retail sales but she also has plans to open a tea room.
Club President Bev Soltwedel served as weekly program chairman. The Rotary weekly student guest was Avery Rogers, daughter of Karla Rogers and a senior at St. Anthony High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.