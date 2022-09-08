Effingham Noon Rotary Club heard from one of its own on Sept. 7.
Dr. Scott Sieberg spoke on his treatment regimen. He is a certified functional medicine physician. Sieberg said he doesn't oppose medications, but does practice acupuncture and other treatment methods. Sieberg said keys to good health include a food plan, sleep, exercise and stress management. He said talking with his patients often leads to a diagnosis, and he limits his number of patients per day accordingly.
Carrie Crippen served as Rotary weekly program chairman, stepping in for Bev Soltwedel, who was needed on the farm. Crippen won the Noon Rotary Scholarship 50/50 Drawing.
The Rotary weekly student guest was Marissa Allie, the daughter of Chris and Donna Kreke and a student at Effingham High School.
Allie said she plans to attend a four-year school to become a school teacher and also plans to serve in mission work. She's also an athlete at Effingham High School and is currently in the middle of golf season.
