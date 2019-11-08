The long-range development project at Lake Sara on Pearson Peninsula was
the focus of the Effingham Noon Rotary at a recent meeting.
Tom Ryan and Christo Schultz of Lake Sara Forever represent different
generations with the same goal for developing peninsula into a recreational
area for all generations.
Some of the development goals include a nine-hole disc golf course with
three additional ADA accessible holes, an ADA compliant fishing dock, a
giant chess board, and an ADA accessible path from the parking area to the
water’s edge. Three playground areas are also planned, one for those ages 2
to 5, another for ages 5 to 12, and a crow’s nest based on a pirate ship
theme.
Ryan said fun, fitness and tranquility are the goals of the development.
Phase One carries a $1.1 million price tag. The eventual development will
happen in five phases. Ryan said Phase One is “the most capital intensive
phase.”
Schultz is working on the financial end of things. Farnsworth Group is
doing the design work, along with students Ryan secured from the University
of Illinois Sports and Recreation Department. It’s a great learning
experience for the students and great help for Lake Sara Forever in the
project’s implementation.
Ryan noted soil shades were put in place at the beach this summer. He said
beach usage increased eight times over recent use. Similar improvements are
designed to bring the beach back to its glory days when kids rode a train
and slid down a waterslide.
Those interested in learning more about the project can go to
lakesaraforever.com or to the Lake Sara Forever Facebook page.
St. Anthony senior Jessica Coffin was the Rotary weekly student guest.
