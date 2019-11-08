noon

Jessica Coffin and Tom Ryan

The long-range development project at Lake Sara on Pearson Peninsula was

the focus of the Effingham Noon Rotary at a recent meeting.

Tom Ryan and Christo Schultz of Lake Sara Forever represent different

generations with the same goal for developing peninsula into a recreational

area for all generations.

Some of the development goals include a nine-hole disc golf course with

three additional ADA accessible holes, an ADA compliant fishing dock, a

giant chess board, and an ADA accessible path from the parking area to the

water’s edge. Three playground areas are also planned, one for those ages 2

to 5, another for ages 5 to 12, and a crow’s nest based on a pirate ship

theme.

Ryan said fun, fitness and tranquility are the goals of the development.

Phase One carries a $1.1 million price tag. The eventual development will

happen in five phases. Ryan said Phase One is “the most capital intensive

phase.”

Schultz is working on the financial end of things. Farnsworth Group is

doing the design work, along with students Ryan secured from the University

of Illinois Sports and Recreation Department. It’s a great learning

experience for the students and great help for Lake Sara Forever in the

project’s implementation.

Ryan noted soil shades were put in place at the beach this summer. He said

beach usage increased eight times over recent use. Similar improvements are

designed to bring the beach back to its glory days when kids rode a train

and slid down a waterslide.

Those interested in learning more about the project can go to

lakesaraforever.com or to the Lake Sara Forever Facebook page.

St. Anthony senior Jessica Coffin was the Rotary weekly student guest.

