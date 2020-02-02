Noon Rotary gets update on tourism

Members of the Effingham Noon Rotary Club got an update on local tourism activities at their meeting Jan. 29. Effingham Tourism Director Jodi Thoele shared about the dollars that tourism brings to the community, and recapped a highly successful Christmas season featuring Wonderland in Lights as well as Holiday Lights and Festive Sites. Mark Wildbur served as Rotary weekly program chairman. The Rotary weekly student guest was Teagan Maloney, the daughter of Tim and Nicole Wear-Maloney and a senior at Effingham High School.
