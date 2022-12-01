Effingham Noon Rotarians took time to recap projects during the second quarter of the 2022-2023 Rotary year at their meeting on Nov. 30. The group also discussed table to table what projects should be pursued and what could be done to make Rotary an even better organization.
Service projects were discussed, as well as the planned post-pandemic resumption of the Rotary student exchange program. Under the program, high school students from other nations have the opportunity to come stay with local families for the length of the school year while local students can journey to other nations. The goal is increased understanding and awareness among people around the world.
St. Anthony High School student Ivan Daiber was the Rotary student guest. Ivan, the son of Tim and Gena Daiber, lives in Vandalia but commutes to St. Anthony to attend school. His hobbies include reading and building 3-D models. He received the first-place award in the Springfield Diocese Build a Church competition.
HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Jennings was the program guest at Noon Rotary's meeting on Nov. 16. Jennings spoke about polio, an appropriate topic at Rotary since the worldwide organization's chief goal is the eradication of it. He was the guest of Rotary Noon Club President Ashley Dillingham.
